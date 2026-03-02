Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suraksha Diagnostic slides as CFO K S Ravindra resigns

Suraksha Diagnostic slides as CFO K S Ravindra resigns

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Suraksha Diagnostic fell 2.06% to Rs 265.85 after its group chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), K S Ravindra, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

The company said Ravindra will step down from his role on or before 31 May, 2026, close of business hours.

In his resignation letter, Ravindra confirmed that there are no material reasons for his decision other than those stated.

The diagnostics services provider clarified that disclosures relating to appointment of director and relationship between directors are not applicable in this case, as the resignation pertains solely to the CFO position.

 

The company did not immediately announce a successor.

Suraksha Diagnostic offers integrated pathology and radiology testing, along with medical consultancy services.

The company had reported a 21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.24 crore on a 30.5% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 77.69 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

