Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2026.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2026.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd soared 13.27% to Rs 466.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15912 shares in the past one month.

 

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd spiked 11.15% to Rs 62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 698 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd surged 10.40% to Rs 25.91. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6178 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Sahaj Solar share price

Sahaj Solar hits 52-week low as NSE forces withdrawal of share issue plan

power, energy

JM Financial picks Adani Power, Tata Power among top summer utility bets

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy hits all-time low; stock tanks 26% thus far in CY2026

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 2, 2026

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 1600 pts, Nifty below 24700; Oil stocks fall as Brent jumps 9%

Mourners at Enghelab Square in Tehran on Sunday after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint Israeli-US strikes. (Photo: Reuters)

Who's driving the US-Israel-Iran conflict and who holds power in Tehran now

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd spurt 9.79% to Rs 489.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3134 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd added 9.15% to Rs 63.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 266 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SpiceJet confident of potential refund of Rs 449 cr in a legal matter

SpiceJet confident of potential refund of Rs 449 cr in a legal matter

Nifty tumbles below 24,750 marks; consumer durables shares slide

Nifty tumbles below 24,750 marks; consumer durables shares slide

KVS Castings spurts as Unit-2 goes live; capacity jumps to 19,200 MTPA

KVS Castings spurts as Unit-2 goes live; capacity jumps to 19,200 MTPA

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

India's forex reserves dip around $2 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidaySuzlon Share PriceMWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamKuwait US Embassy in FirePersonal Finance