Atul Auto slips as Q2 PAT slides 36% YoY

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Atul Auto dropped 4.53% to Rs 570.55 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 35.9% to Rs 4.57 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 7.13 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations grew by 18.59% year on year to Rs 181.65 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, down 33.33% as against Rs 9.81 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 22.4% to Rs 175.64 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 143.50 crore in Q2 FY24. Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 18.22 crore (up 23.53% YoY) while cost of material consumed stood at Rs 130.56 crore (up 14.89% YoY), during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from automobiles business was Rs 170.69 crore (up 21.98% YoY), non banking financial business was at Rs 10.96 crore (down 17.22% YoY), during the quarter.

Atul Auto is leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range - diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG and electric.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

