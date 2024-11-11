Board of Godfrey Phillips India approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 11 November 2024The Board of Godfrey Phillips India at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved appointment of Vishal Dhariwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1 March 2025 in place of Sunil Agrawal, the existing Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who shall assume the role of an Advisor on key Business and Strategic matters w.e.f. 1 March 2025 and shall continue to be the Senior Management Personnel.
