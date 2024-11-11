Business Standard
Board of Godfrey Phillips India approves change in CFO

Board of Godfrey Phillips India approves change in CFO

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 November 2024

The Board of Godfrey Phillips India at its meeting held on 11 November 2024 has approved appointment of Vishal Dhariwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 1 March 2025 in place of Sunil Agrawal, the existing Chief Financial Officer of the Company, who shall assume the role of an Advisor on key Business and Strategic matters w.e.f. 1 March 2025 and shall continue to be the Senior Management Personnel.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

