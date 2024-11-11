Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI mulls stricter rules for retail F&O investors

SEBI mulls stricter rules for retail F&O investors

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering imposing stricter regulations on retail investors participating in the futures and options (F&O) segment of the Indian equity market.

According to media reports, the market regulator is exploring the possibility of implementing investor eligibility criteria similar to those for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). This move is aimed at safeguarding small investors from the inherent risks associated with F&O trading.

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), was quoted by the media as saying that SEBI is considering these measures. He hinted that a framework for accredited investors could be introduced for F&O trading, similar to the existing system for investments in hedge funds and private equity, which require a minimum net worth.

 

SEBI has already taken steps to curb excessive speculation in the F&O market. These include increasing lot sizes, restricting weekly expiry contracts, and imposing higher transaction charges. The regulator is implementing these changes in phases, with the final set of measures scheduled for April 2025.

While the immediate impact of these changes on trading volumes remains to be seen, market experts believe that the measures will help create a more stable and regulated F&O market in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Varun Chakaravarthy

Getting fifer while defending 125 is incredible: Suryakumar lauds Varun

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted around 79,450; Nifty at 24,100; Health, FMCG, Auto weigh

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

No religion supports pollution or compromises public health, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court asks Delhi police to form special cell to impose firecrackers ban

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Healthy Q2FY25 numbers boost KIMS shares 6%; details for investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon