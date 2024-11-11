Maruti Suzuki India launches All New Dzire in petrol and S-CNG models

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), today, introduced the Dazzling New Dzire with petrol and S-CNG models.

Introducing the All-New Dzire, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has long stood as a hallmark of excellence in the sedan segment and chosen by customers to become India's highest-selling sedan year-after-year. With each generation, it has revolutionised the market and redefined customer expectations. The Dazzling New Dzire exemplifies this enduring legacy with emphasis on styling, performance, features and safety. Sporting a progressive sleek design and plush interiors, the all-new Dzire resonates with the aspirations of today's ambitious and successful individuals. Furthermore, the advanced Z-Series engine makes it India's most fuel-efficient sedan."

 

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

