Ultratech Cement gains after Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,725 cr

Ultratech Cement added 2.27% to Rs 12,648.55 after the company reported a 26.92% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,725.40 crore on 22.78% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21,829.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Pursuant to the implementation of the new labour code in the country with effect from 21st November, 2025, the company has recognised Rs 88 crore as an exceptional expense towards additional Gratuity and Leave Encashment obligations. Excluding the impact of labour code, profit after tax (PAT) jumped 32% YoY to Rs 1,792 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 34.99% YoY to Rs 2,283 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA stood at Rs 4,051 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 28.93% compared with Rs 3,142 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Consolidated cement sales volume stood at 38.87 mtpa, registering a 15% YoY growth. Domestic grey cement capacity volumes increased 15.4% YoY to 36.37 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Overall capacity utilisation improved to 77% for the quarter, compared to 72% during the same period last year.

UltraTech recorded a 29.4% growth in domestic grey cement volumes, excluding the sales volumes of India Cements and Kesoram from the corresponding previous period, as these entities were not part of the company for the entire period. UltraTech as a Cement brand grew 22.3% with the rapid improvement of quality of product from these acquired assets and integration of its marketing and logistics.

Operating EBITDA per ton improved to Rs 1,051 excluding India Cements, improving from Rs 911/mt over the previous year.

During the quarter, the company incurred capex of Rs 2,357 crore as part of its ongoing expansion programme and has reduced its net debt-to- EBITDA of 1.08x reflecting strong operating cash flows.

UltraTech along with its subsidiary, India Cements, has initiated the next phase of its expansion, to add 22.8 mtpa of capacity, through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects and work is progressing as scheduled. Post completion of this phase of expansion, the company will reach a capacity of 240.76 mtpa.

The company also said that its cables and wires business is on track, with critical orders placed, civil work on the project site in progress and key team members being onboarded. It remains confident of meeting the committed launch timeline of Q3 FY27.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the second-largest cement producer in the world, outside of China. During the December quarter, the companys domestic grey cement capacity stood at 188.66 mtpa. Including its 5.4 mtpa cement capacity in the UAE, UltraTechs total global cement capacity has reached 194.06 mtpa.

