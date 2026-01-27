Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd, Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd and Mercury EV-Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2026.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup soared 17.00% to Rs 11.7 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2652 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd surged 15.91% to Rs 928. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15774 shares in the past one month.

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd spiked 15.44% to Rs 583.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88108 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd spurt 14.90% to Rs 302.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27456 shares in the past one month.

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd exploded 13.40% to Rs 41.14. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

