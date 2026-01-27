Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
PTC India Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2026.
PTC India Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2026.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd spiked 8.24% to Rs 1204.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 92022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15359 shares in the past one month.
PTC India Ltd soared 7.87% to Rs 169.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
DCB Bank Ltd surged 7.45% to Rs 196.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.
Also Read
Kitex Garments Ltd added 6.24% to Rs 173.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Welspun Living Ltd jumped 6.09% to Rs 128.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Wework India Management reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST