Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PTC India Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Welspun Living Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2026.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd spiked 8.24% to Rs 1204.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 92022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15359 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd soared 7.87% to Rs 169.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd surged 7.45% to Rs 196.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd added 6.24% to Rs 173.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd jumped 6.09% to Rs 128.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

