Auro Pharma's Andhra Pradesh facility gets 3 USFDA observations

The pharmaceutical company announced that the US drug regulator has concluded its inspection at the new injectable facility in Andhra Pradesh, with three observations.

The new injectable facility of Eugia Steriles (a 100% subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities and a stepdown subsidiary of the company), situated at Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh, has recently started the commercial operations.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the facility from 28 March 2024 to 5 April 2024.

The inspection closed with three observations. The observations are procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, the company stated in the press release.

Meanwhile, the company informed that an accident happened close to the Vacuum Tray Dryer (VTD) region at Apitoria Pharmas Unit 6, situated at Parawada, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh. Unfortunately, the accident claimed the life of one person.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The drug maker reported 90.58% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 936.29 crore on 13.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,271.23 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News