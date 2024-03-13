ITC, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma in focus

* Vedanta: SEBI ordered Vedanta to pay Rs 77.62 crore to Cairn for delayed dividend payments and barred its board from accessing the capital market.
* Aurobindo Pharma: Eugia Pharma will resume distribution of aseptic products and begin phased commercial production next week.
* Glenmark Pharma completed transferring the remaining 20% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences to Nirma.
* Shree Cement acquired five ready-mix concrete plants in Maharashtra from Starcrete LLP for Rs 33.5 crore.
* SRF established a wholly-owned subsidiary, SRF Middle East, in Dubai for refrigerant gas trading.
* Oriental Rail Infrastructure secured a Rs 1,249 crore order from the Ministry of Railways to manufacture and supply railway wagons.
* Ramco Cements inaugurated the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal project to transport limestone via railway wagons.
* Allcargo Logistics LCL volume increased 7% YoY and FCL volume increased 5% YoY in February.
* Muthoot Capital partnered with Greaves Finance's evfin platform for electric two-wheeler financing across India.
* Indoco Remedies approved the purchase of land in Mumbai.
* Sterling & Wilson clarified there are no ongoing negotiations regarding the Shapoorji stake sale.
* Titagarh Rail Systems launched its second 25T Bollard Pull Tug, "Bahubali," for the Indian Navy.
* Vakrangee: The RBI renewed Vakrangee's authorization for white-label ATMs.
* Jammu and Kashmir Bank clarified that recent news regarding the Enforcement Directorate does not pertain to them.
* Ethos reduced its stake in Silvercity Brands AG from 100% to 35%.
* Gensol Engineering incorporated Gensol Clean Energy as a subsidiary.
* Welspun Living received NCLT approval for merging five companies with itself, awaiting final approval.
* Signature Global India launched its new project "Orchard Avenue-3" in Gurugram, offering 235 units.
* The NSE added National Aluminium Company (NALCO) and Piramal Enterprises to its F&O ban list for today, March 13th. Additionally, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises remain on the list from previous days.
