Australian markets end higher after New Year holiday

Australian markets closed higher as trading resumed after the New Year holiday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.52 percent to 8,201.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.53 percent higher at 8,465.
Mining, energy and gold stocks led the surge on the back of strong commodity prices. Investors shrugged off new data that showed Australian house prices declined for the first time in 22 months in December.
