Australian markets end marginally higher

Australian markets end marginally higher

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Australian markets ended marginally higher after a choppy session as traders scaled back expectations of RBA's rate cuts.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.13 percent to 8,279.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.11 percent at 8,520.20.

Macquarie Group shares fell 1.6 percent as the corporate regulator sued the investment bank alleging it misreported up to 1.5 billion short sales over a decade and a half.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.86%

K.P.R. Mill slides after Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 204 cr

Sensex settles 182 pts higher, Nifty ends above 24,650; metal shares shine

Berger Paints gains after Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 262 cr

Aditya Birla Capital rises as Q4 PAT jumps 22% QoQ to Rs 865 cr

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

