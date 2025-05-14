Australian markets end marginally higher

Australian markets ended marginally higher after a choppy session as traders scaled back expectations of RBA's rate cuts.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.13 percent to 8,279.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.11 percent at 8,520.20.
Macquarie Group shares fell 1.6 percent as the corporate regulator sued the investment bank alleging it misreported up to 1.5 billion short sales over a decade and a half.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content