Cellecor Gadgets hits 52-week high after announcing to launch electronic gadgets in Sept'24

Cellecor Gadgets spurted 9.93% to Rs 3.75 after the company announced the launch of its latest range of laptops and smartphones in September for the upcoming festive season. The company will launch Cellecor 5G smartphone which is perfect for everyone, from casual users to multimedia enthusiasts. With storage options of 64GB or 128GB, plus expandable memory, it fits all the needs. Powered by Android 14.0, it delivers smooth performance, enhanced privacy, and customization. Enjoy blazing-fast 5G speeds, seamless streaming, and efficient multitasking. Its sleek design and premium materials, available in two stylish colors, blend functionality with flair. The company will also launch innovative laptop, designed to make "Education for All Affordable". Cellecors laptop lineup includes a versatile 14-inch model with a sharp 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and the latest Intel Alder Lake N95 12th-generation processor, ideal for professionals and students who need both mobility and performance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The company will launch Cellecor 5G smartphone which is perfect for everyone, from casual users to multimedia enthusiasts. With storage options of 64GB or 128GB, plus expandable memory, it fits all the needs. Powered by Android 14.0, it delivers smooth performance, enhanced privacy, and customization. Enjoy blazing-fast 5G speeds, seamless streaming, and efficient multitasking. Its sleek design and premium materials, available in two stylish colors, blend functionality with flair.

For those seeking premium options, Cellecor offers two variants: one with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i3 10th-Gen 1000NG4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and another with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 10th-Gen 1030NG7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The Cellecor 5G smartphone and laptop will be available soon at leading retail outlets and online stores. Stay tuned for more updates on pricing and availability,the company stated in regulatory filing.

Cellecor Gadgets is a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, known for its innovative and cutting-edge technology. It offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smartwatches, Washing Machines, and many more.

The companys standalone net profit surged 99.4% to Rs 16.09 crore in FY24 as compared with Rs 8.07 crore in FY23. Revenue jumped 89.3% YoY to Rs 500.45 in FY24.

The scrip hit 52 week high at Rs 41.50 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News