Chinese markets end lower as services sector activity slows

Gold traded weak below under $2500, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar as traders awaited more U.S. economic data including Friday's upcoming payrolls data for more clues on the economic and rate outlook.

Oil extended steep overnight losses to hover near a nine-month low amid renewed concerns over a potential slowdown in demand from China and the possibility of increased supply from leading producers.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.67 percent to 2,784.28 after a private survey showed growth in China's services sector activity slowed in August despite the summer travel peak.

Asian stocks slumped on Wednesday after weak U.S. manufacturing data triggered heavy selling in chip-related stocks overnight.