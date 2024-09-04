Lupin hits life high on launching overactive bladder drug in US

Lupin rose 1.46% to Rs 2,271.90 after it launched Mirabegron extended-release tablets in the US after receiving an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The said drug is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq extended-release tablets of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

As per IQVIA MAT July 2024, Mirabegron extended-release tablets had estimated annual sales of $1,600 million in the U.S.

Mirabegron extended-release tablets are used to treat the symptoms of an overactive bladder (OAB), such as incontinence (loss of bladder control), a strong need to urinate right away, or a frequent need to urinate. It is also used to treat neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO).