Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets hit record high

Australian markets hit record high

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Australian markets touched a new record high as soaring bullion prices booted gold miners and optimism about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve lifted banks.
Energy and healthcare stocks lagged, helping limit overall gains in the broader market. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.27 percent to 8,121.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 0.21 percent higher at 8,341.10.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 1-1 CHN in 4th QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Reliance

RPower secures 500 MW storage contract marking entry into renewable energy

BSE

BSE zooms 19% on heavy volumes; MCX surges 8% on positive outlook

IPO

Kross debuts flat on BSE, NSE at Rs 240; no listing gain for investors

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts; Northern Arc, Arkade Developers IPOs sail through

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon