Australian markets hit record high

Energy and healthcare stocks lagged, helping limit overall gains in the broader market. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.27 percent to 8,121.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 0.21 percent higher at 8,341.10.

Australian markets touched a new record high as soaring bullion prices booted gold miners and optimism about a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve lifted banks.