Major Asian markets closed for holidays, China economic data disappoints

Upcoming U.S. retail sales and industrial production data also remained on investors' radar.

The dollar weakened while gold held near record highs as investors assessed the chances of an outsized rate cut move by the Federal Reserve on September 18.

Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday in thin holiday trade as a slew of Chinese data disappointed and caution prevailed ahead of the Fed, BoJ and BoE policy meetings this week, with central banks in Japan and the U.K. both expected to stand pat on rates.