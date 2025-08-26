Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Authum Investment gains after inking pact to acquire 35% stake in Rivaar Labs

Authum Investment gains after inking pact to acquire 35% stake in Rivaar Labs

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 1.80% to Rs 3,092.30 after the company entered into share subscription and purchase agreement (SSPA) to acquire 35.09% stake in Rivaar Labs for total consideration of Rs 36.57 crore.

Rivaara Labs is engaged in the establishing and operating diagnostic service centres including pathology, imaging, PCR testing and genomic sequencing. The company is also involved in the distribution, marketing, and manufacturing of point-of-care diagnostic kits and equipment based on molecular biology. Its turnover was Rs 25.52 crore in FY25.

The investment includes a primary infusion of Rs 36 crore for subscribing to 3,60,00,000 cumulative compulsorily convertible participating preference shares (CCPS) of Rivaara Labs, with a face value of Rs 10 each. In addition, a purchase consideration of Rs 56.83 lakh will be paid to acquire existing securities, which include 1,58,42,000 equity shares and 4,09,88,011 CCPS.

 

The said acquisition aligns with the companys long-term strategy of diversifying its portfolio while investing in sectors that demonstrate both stability and growth potential. The companys intention is to nurture and expand this business, maximizing value creation for all stakeholders and ensuring a sustainable, profitable future.

Authum Investment is engaged in the business of providing loans and making investments/trading in shares and securities.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 14% to Rs 942.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,096.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income tumbled 13.7% YoY to Rs 1224.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

