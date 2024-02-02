Eicher Motors Ltd Falls 2.24%

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 1.07% over last one month compared to 6.2% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 2.24% today to trade at Rs 3845.1. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.05% to quote at 44143.39. The index is up 6.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ashok Leyland Ltd decreased 2.17% and Tube Investments of India Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 46.03 % over last one year compared to the 20.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Eicher Motors Ltd has lost 1.07% over last one month compared to 6.2% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 1.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4953 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16358 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4201.7 on 04 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2835.95 on 28 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News