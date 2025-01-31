Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided road Construction is a step in right direction

Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided road Construction is a step in right direction

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said National Highways are our national assets, and we have put a lot of emphasis on enhancing their quality and safety. We have taken measures to fix contractors responsibility to enhance the quality of construction and also to improve transparency in our system. Gadkari said Technology is a great enabler and adoption of Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided Construction is a step in the right direction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

