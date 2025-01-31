Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister says Government moving forward in mission mode towards comprehensive development

Prime Minister says Government moving forward in mission mode towards comprehensive development

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the coming budget session will meet the aspirations of the nation. The Prime Minister addressed the media before the start of the Budget Session of 2025 at the Parliament premises today. Remarking that India has completed 75 years of its Republic, which is a matter of immense pride for every citizen, Modi emphasized that this achievement also holds a special place in the democratic world, showcasing India's strength and significance. He noted that this is perhaps the first parliamentary session since 2014 where there has been no attempt to create disturbances from foreign sources just before the session. The Prime Minister remarked that for the past 10 years, there have always been attempts to create trouble before each session, with no shortage of people willing to fan the flames. The Prime Minister stated that in the third term, the Government was moving forward in mission mode towards comprehensive development, be it geographically, socially, or economically. He highlighted that innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of the country's economic roadmap.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 4th day

Benchmarks trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 4th day

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

GIFT Nifty hints toward flat opening; FII selling continues unabated

GIFT Nifty hints toward flat opening; FII selling continues unabated

Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon