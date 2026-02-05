Automotive Axles slumps as Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 39 crore

Automotive Axles fell 6.78% to Rs 1,974.70 after the company's standalone net profit declined 1.94% to Rs 38.81 crore on a 5.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 562.29 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Q3 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 63.20 crore in Q3 FY26, up 17.03% from Rs 54 crore in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, an exceptional item expense of Rs 11.98 crore was recorded.

Total expenses rose 5.16% year-on-year to Rs 507.72 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 385.22 crore (up 5.02% YoY), while employee expenses came in at Rs 40.08 crore (up 15.83% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit declined 0.79% to Rs 110.48 crore, while revenue from operations slipped 0.29% year-on-year to Rs 1,513.43 crore in 9M FY26, compared with 9M FY25.

Based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and the audit committee, Raman K, senior general manager finance, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) with effect from 4 February 2026, until a new chief financial officer is appointed by the board. Raman K is a seasoned finance professional currently serving as senior general manager finance at the company.

Automotive Axles (AAL) is a joint venture of Kalyani Group and Meritor Inc., USA. With manufacturing facilities located at Mysore (Karnataka), the company is currently the largest independent manufacturer of rear drive axle assemblies in India. The company has also expanded its footprint in North India with its plants at Pantnagar and Jamshedpur.

