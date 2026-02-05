Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 439.55, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 9.06% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 439.55, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 25650.55. The Sensex is at 83387.46, down 0.51%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 11.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50922.75, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 440.5, down 1.41% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd tumbled 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.67% rally in NIFTY and a 9.06% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 56.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News