Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 409.25 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 25.89% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 409.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 338.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.409.25338.9414.0012.6259.2647.3647.2337.2833.6026.69

