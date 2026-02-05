Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Sales rise 20.74% to Rs 409.25 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 25.89% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 409.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 338.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales409.25338.94 21 OPM %14.0012.62 -PBDT59.2647.36 25 PBT47.2337.28 27 NP33.6026.69 26

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit declines 8.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 42.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

