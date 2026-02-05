Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit declines 8.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 48.82 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions declined 8.98% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 48.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48.8245.6432.9431.0517.9716.4217.9716.3813.1814.48

