Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 5018.06 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 18.95% to Rs 276.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 232.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 5018.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4183.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5018.064183.9911.0310.92578.47458.62399.45300.99276.63232.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News