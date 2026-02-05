Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 18.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 5018.06 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 18.95% to Rs 276.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 232.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 5018.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4183.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5018.064183.99 20 OPM %11.0310.92 -PBDT578.47458.62 26 PBT399.45300.99 33 NP276.63232.56 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 42.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 42.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kirti Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the December 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance