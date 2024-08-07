Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 9.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.41% to Rs 492.47 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles declined 9.99% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.41% to Rs 492.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 531.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales492.47531.91 -7 OPM %9.9111.03 -PBDT54.3960.30 -10 PBT46.3150.89 -9 NP34.0537.83 -10
