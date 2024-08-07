BASF India standalone net profit rises 95.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.64% to Rs 3964.27 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of BASF India rose 95.76% to Rs 220.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.64% to Rs 3964.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3369.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3964.273369.977.885.87329.64198.58282.87151.87220.58112.68