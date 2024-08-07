WPIL consolidated net profit rises 21.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 362.52 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 21.74% to Rs 38.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 362.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 323.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales362.52323.58 12 OPM %16.6218.38 -PBDT66.2156.95 16 PBT58.5449.89 17 NP38.7031.79 22
