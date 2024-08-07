WPIL consolidated net profit rises 21.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 362.52 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 21.74% to Rs 38.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 362.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 323.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.362.52323.5816.6218.3866.2156.9558.5449.8938.7031.79