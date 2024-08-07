Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 46.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 343.16 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 46.66% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 343.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.343.16347.9616.0812.0260.5143.2050.3033.6436.0524.58