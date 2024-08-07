Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 15.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 3817.51 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 15.21% to Rs 199.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 3817.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3092.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3817.513092.6610.6810.67419.20343.04277.47224.03199.03172.75