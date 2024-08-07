Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 15.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 3817.51 croreNet profit of Uno Minda rose 15.21% to Rs 199.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 3817.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3092.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3817.513092.66 23 OPM %10.6810.67 -PBDT419.20343.04 22 PBT277.47224.03 24 NP199.03172.75 15
