Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 8.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 106.89 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 8.38% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales106.8981.48 31 OPM %13.0411.79 -PBDT8.636.71 29 PBT7.575.77 31 NP4.273.94 8
