Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 62.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Available Finance rose 62.88% to Rs 35.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.13 8 OPM %57.1423.08 -PBDT0.080.03 167 PBT0.080.03 167 NP35.4621.77 63
