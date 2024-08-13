Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 62.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Available Finance rose 62.88% to Rs 35.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.