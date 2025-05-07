Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Avalon Tech gains on reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Avalon Technologies advanced 2.56% to Rs 876.10 after the company reported 243.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.28 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.06 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 58.10% to Rs 342.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 32.57 crore, up 227.66%, compared to Rs 9.94 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 41.4 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, representing a significant growth of 139.6% compared to Rs 17.3 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin also improved substantially to 12.1% in Q4 FY25, up from 7.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

 

The order book jumped 29% to Rs 1,761 crore as of 31 March 2025, as compared to Rs 1,366 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The companys net working capital saw a notable improvement, decreasing by 37 days from 161 days as of March 2024 to 124 days as of March 2025.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 126.65% to Rs 63.44 crore on a 26.6% jump in revenue to Rs 1,098.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, with a focus on high-value precision-engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full-stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

