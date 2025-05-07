Nifty above 24,350; auto shares gear up

Auto shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 7.91 points or 0.01% to 80,648.98. The Nifty 50 index added 12.95 points or 0.05% to 24,388.55.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.86%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,850 shares rose and 1,856 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.13% to 18.59. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,462, at a premium of 73.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,388.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 44.4 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 72.3 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index added 1.26% to 23,023. The index rallied 3.3% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Bharat Forge (up 4.12%), Tata Motors (up 3.87%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.14%), Bosch (up 2.29%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.97%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.63%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.96%), Exide Industries (up 0.8%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.6%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.41%) advanced.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (down 0.32%), Eicher Motors (down 0.25%) and MRF (down 0.23%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aarti Drugs zoomed 14.70% after the pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.76% to Rs 62.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 47.3 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 678.6 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 621.1 croreed in the same period a year ago.
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rallied 8% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 361.9% to Rs 494.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 107.04 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 74.94% YoY to Rs 846.64 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 1.08% after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,354.98 crore for Q4 FY25, registering an 18.02% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 2,842.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
