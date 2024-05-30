Avantel Ltd Surges 6.72%

Avantel Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Avantel Ltd gained 6.72% today to trade at Rs 122.3. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.29% to quote at 2789.4. The index is up 3.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd increased 4.54% and ITI Ltd added 0.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 67.3 % over last one year compared to the 18.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Avantel Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 140 on 23 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 32.67 on 02 Jun 2023.

