Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods slump as Trump Tariffs to adversely impact India's shrimp exports

Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods slump as Trump Tariffs to adversely impact India's shrimp exports

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Shares of two shrimp feed companies, Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods, tumbled on Thursday after US President Donald Trump imposed a 27% reciprocal tariff on imports from India.

Shares of Avanti Feeds plunged 16.82% to Rs 753.20, while Apex Frozen Foods fell 5.83% to Rs 207.15 on the BSE. Avanti Feeds hit an intraday low of Rs 720, and Apex Frozen Foods reached an intraday low of Rs 199.25 during the session.

The two companies rely heavily on exports to North America for their revenue. In FY24, Avanti Feeds derived 83% of its revenue from North America, while the figure for Apex Frozen Food was 64%.

 

The total value of Indias shrimp exports is reportedly Rs 50,000 crore, with the US accounting for nearly 44% of the total shrimp exports.

As per media reports, the total tariff on Indian shrimp exports, post the imposition of the new tariffs, could be 45%. These new tariffs are expected to make Indian shrimp more expensive in the US, potentially halting supplies to the key market.

Also Read

Premiummarkets

Low-volatility index funds, ETFs show lower drawdowns and higher returns

Donald Trump

LIVE news: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

Airplane, plane, flight, aircraft

Airlines received 24 hoax bomb calls this year till March 2025: Govt

SpaceX, Fram2, Dragon Resilience spacecraft

Watch: SpaceX Fram2 astronauts become first to orbit over Earth's poles

Mineral

Odisha govt lost Rs 864.45 crore mineral revenue during 2015-22: CAG report

The reports also stated that India could maintain or even expand its agricultural exports to the United States despite newly announced tariffs, as competing nations face even steeper duties.

While India faces 26% tariffs, China faces 34%, creating an 8 percent differential advantage for Indian exporters. Other competitors face even steeper barriers, with Vietnam at 46%, Bangladesh at 37%, Thailand at 36%, and Indonesia at 32%, reports added.

India's relative tariff advantage combined with shrimp's small share in overall US food expenditure means demand is unlikely to shrink significantly, a media report said.

Avanti Feeds is a manufacturer of prawn and fish feeds and shrimp processors and exporters. The company's principal products/services are shrimp feed and processed shrimp.

Apex Frozen Foods is an integrated producer and exporter of shelf-stable, quality aquaculture products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Dabur India drops on expecting net profit margin to decline 150-175 bps in Q4

Dabur India drops on expecting net profit margin to decline 150-175 bps in Q4

Sensex slumps 332 pts; Nifty ends near 23,250; IT shares decline

Sensex slumps 332 pts; Nifty ends near 23,250; IT shares decline

TVS Apache sells over 6 million units over last 20 years

TVS Apache sells over 6 million units over last 20 years

Euro spikes around 2% against US dollar

Euro spikes around 2% against US dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon