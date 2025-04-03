Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi launches system to verify authenticity of notices and summons

Sebi launches system to verify authenticity of notices and summons

Sebi warns NSDL for compliance on centralised database

Sebi

The verification will be possible only after authentication through a one-time password generated on the recipient’s mobile number.

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday launched the Document Number Verification System (Sebi-DNVS) to ensure transparency and verifiability of documents issued by the market regulator.
 
Anybody who receives any notice, summons, show-cause notice, or letter from Sebi will be able to verify if the document was issued by the regulator.
 
Such communications will bear an ‘outwards number’ for the process.
 
The verification will be possible only after authentication through a one-time password generated on the recipient’s mobile number. However, the verification process will not show the contents of the letter or notice. 
Sebi warns NSDL for compliance on centralised database
 
 
Sebi has sent an administrative warning to National Securities Depository (NSDL) following an inspection of the centralised database for corporate bonds/debentures.  The market regulator has directed NSDL to rectify and complete the synchronisation of the entire database in consultation with Central Depository Services (CDSL) by June 30, NSDL said in a statement dated April 2.  Sebi warned it to be careful in future and improve compliance standards to avoid recurrence, failing which action may be initiated.
 

More From This Section

PremiumUS President Donald Trump

Donald Trump tariffs trigger sector churn with more losers than winners

Markets

Trump tariffs drags Sensex 300pts amid volatility; IT, pharma in focus

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Infosys, TCS: Nifty IT slips 4% amid recession fears as US imposes tariff

pharma, tariff

Nifty Pharma jumps 5% as US exempts reciprocal tariff on pharma goods

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Stock market close highlights: Sensex dips 322pts, Nifty at 23,250 on Trump's 27% tariffs; IT tanks

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Indian financial markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon