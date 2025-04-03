Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Coforge Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 April 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd crashed 16.42% to Rs 743.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94780 shares in the past one month.

 

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd tumbled 13.63% to Rs 3260. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6037 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd lost 9.77% to Rs 4796. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18632 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

Residential sales in Q1 2025 see moderate growth of 2%: Knight Frank India

BSE, MARKET

Will Trump's tariffs divert FII money towards Indian stock markets?

Donald Trump

LIVE news: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

Sensex, Nifty, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 76,300; Nifty at 23,250 after Trump's 27% tariffs

handcuffs

US citizen arrested for entering Andaman's forbidden North Sentinel island

Coforge Ltd plummeted 7.49% to Rs 7179. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18917 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd dropped 6.55% to Rs 1226.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48000 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pokarna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pokarna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shilpa Medicare rallies on BORUZU injections launch in US

Shilpa Medicare rallies on BORUZU injections launch in US

Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid heated debate

Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid heated debate

Japanese markets led regional losses on tariff concerns

Japanese markets led regional losses on tariff concerns

Chinese markets edge down lower

Chinese markets edge down lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon