Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 70.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 27.86 croreNet profit of Aveer Foods rose 70.49% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.8625.95 7 OPM %7.146.78 -PBDT1.881.41 33 PBT1.040.61 70 NP1.040.61 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content