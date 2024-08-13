Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 70.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 27.86 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 70.49% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.8625.957.146.781.881.411.040.611.040.61