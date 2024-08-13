Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 70.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 7.36% to Rs 27.86 crore
Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 70.49% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.36% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.8625.95 7 OPM %7.146.78 -PBDT1.881.41 33 PBT1.040.61 70 NP1.040.61 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 79K, down 650 pts as HDFC Bank weighs; Nifty near 24,150

Ethanol price hike buzz triggers rally in sugar stocks; soar up to 9%

Ensure level playing field during Assembly polls: EC to Haryana officials

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

Security tightened in Kashmir for I-Day celebrations amid terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon