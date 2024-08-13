GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 33.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 165.91 crore

Net profit of GP Petroleums rose 33.98% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 165.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 177.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.165.91177.375.663.759.487.328.306.196.194.62