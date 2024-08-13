GP Petroleums standalone net profit rises 33.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 165.91 croreNet profit of GP Petroleums rose 33.98% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 165.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 177.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.91177.37 -6 OPM %5.663.75 -PBDT9.487.32 30 PBT8.306.19 34 NP6.194.62 34
