Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avenue Supermarts invests Rs 175 cr in arm, Avenue E-commerce

Avenue Supermarts invests Rs 175 cr in arm, Avenue E-commerce

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) announced that it has invested Rs 174.99 crore in its subsidiary, Avenue E-commerce (AEL) at an issue price of Rs 37.41 per share.

AEL was incorporated on 11th November, 2014 and is engaged in the business of online and multi-channel grocery retail under the brand name DMart Ready. Its turnover was Rs 2,899.20 crore in FY24.

AEL will utilize these funds towards its operational, working capital and capex requirements.

The company has subscribed 4,67,78,000 shares of AEL at face value of Rs 10 each at Rs 37.41 per share, for an amount aggregating to Rs 174.99 crore. The said shares were issued by AEL on preferential basis to the company.

 

In AEL, the promoters shareholding prior to the acquisition was at 99.71% and post transaction, the shareholding stood at 99.74%

The said investment is a related party transaction as Manjri Chandak, director and promoter group of the company, is also a director in AEL.

Also Read

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah files draft red herring prospectus via confidential route

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; Fed holds rates steady

Greenpeace

Greenpeace ordered to pay $660 mn to Texas oil company for defamation

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump to order plan to shut down the US Education Department

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 90,450, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,05,100

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 90,450, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 1,05,100

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and runs the popular D-Mart stores, a national supermarket chain offering a variety of home and personal products. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 387 operating stores with Retail Business Area of 16.1 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Daman.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported 4.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 690.61 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 15,972.55 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.35% to settle at Rs 3,845.55 on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wipro collaborates with NVIDIA to launch new agentic AI services

Wipro collaborates with NVIDIA to launch new agentic AI services

Prince Pipes & Fittings launches its 8th manufacturing unit at Begusarai, Bihar

Prince Pipes & Fittings launches its 8th manufacturing unit at Begusarai, Bihar

Indegene launches new center in London

Indegene launches new center in London

Hyundai Motor India hikes prices up to 3%

Hyundai Motor India hikes prices up to 3%

Hatsun Agro Product opens its 4000th HAP Daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

Hatsun Agro Product opens its 4000th HAP Daily Outlet in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon