AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit declines 58.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.47% to Rs 366.86 croreNet profit of AWFIS Space Solutions declined 58.70% to Rs 15.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.47% to Rs 366.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 292.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales366.86292.38 25 OPM %36.0634.26 -PBDT111.4779.33 41 PBT16.3314.66 11 NP15.9738.67 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content