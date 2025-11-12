Creative Newtech consolidated net profit rises 43.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.21% to Rs 655.01 croreNet profit of Creative Newtech rose 43.34% to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 59.21% to Rs 655.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 411.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales655.01411.42 59 OPM %3.482.98 -PBDT22.1315.34 44 PBT21.8015.05 45 NP18.9513.22 43
