Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 7.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.23% to Rs 214.21 croreNet profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality declined 7.24% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.23% to Rs 214.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales214.21159.59 34 OPM %11.4714.79 -PBDT26.3225.83 2 PBT19.4221.05 -8 NP14.6115.75 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content