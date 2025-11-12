United Foodbrands reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.22 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 304.76 croreNet Loss of United Foodbrands reported to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 304.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 305.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales304.76305.70 0 OPM %12.3814.91 -PBDT25.1230.99 -19 PBT-23.16-9.96 -133 NP-22.22-7.22 -208
