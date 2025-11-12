Kiran Vyapar consolidated net profit declines 99.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.69% to Rs 33.21 croreNet profit of Kiran Vyapar declined 99.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.69% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.2141.35 -20 OPM %39.0591.41 -PBDT5.6744.81 -87 PBT5.6344.76 -87 NP0.0733.72 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content