Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.82% to Rs 32348.31 croreNet profit of Axis Bank declined 2.99% to Rs 6243.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6436.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.82% to Rs 32348.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32348.3131158.52 4 OPM %56.7761.84 -PBDT8179.708643.34 -5 PBT8179.708643.34 -5 NP6243.726436.43 -3
