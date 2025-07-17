Wipro consolidated net profit rises 10.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 22134.60 croreNet profit of Wipro rose 10.90% to Rs 3330.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3003.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 22134.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21963.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22134.6021963.80 1 OPM %19.1219.80 -PBDT4943.804750.50 4 PBT4258.304021.60 6 NP3330.403003.20 11
